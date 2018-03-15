By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Let’s start with this: It’s nothing short of absurd that Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty — twin brothers who are both successful NFL players — share a Twitter account. What’s that all about? That’s like when somebody tells you their email address and it’s something like “DanAndJennySmith@yahoo.com.” You share an email account with your wife, weird?

Anyway, the McCourty twins share a Twitter account, and they identify themselves at the end of tweets by signing off with either “(J-Mac)” or “(D-Mac).” And on Thursday afternoon, D-Mac saw some news about J-Mac, so D-Mac rushed to the shared Twitter account of D-Mac and J-Mac to tweet about J-Mac before singing off as D-Mac.

You follow?

Here, this might help. First, the news, then the reaction:

Browns are releasing CB Jason McCourty, source says. They’re rebooting with their own guys obviously. He should have interest elsewhere. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2018

Sure seems like D-Mac wouldn’t mind sharing a defensive backfield with J-Mac. Considering Malcolm Butler is officially gone and everything, the Patriots just might need to add a veteran cornerback. And the Patriots have had reported interest in J-Mac before. Might the twin reunion take place?

Jason McCourty is a veteran of nine NFL seasons. He missed 12 games in 2015 but otherwise has been reliably consistent over the course of his career, which was spent with Tennessee (eight years) and Cleveland (one year). He made three interceptions in 14 games for the winless Browns last year while making 65 tackles and forcing two fumbles. He has 16 interceptions and 86 passes defensed in 122 career games, and he’s yet to play in a postseason game.

Jason McCourty signed with Cleveland last May on a two-year deal worth $6 million, though just $2 million was guaranteed at the time of the signing.

The twins haven’t played together since their time at Rutgers, with Jason playing in Piscataway from 2005-08 and Devin playing from 2006-09 after redshirting in 2005. Bill Belichick has added several Rutgers players to his roster over the years, including Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Logan Ryan, Jonathan Freeny, and Kenny Britt.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.