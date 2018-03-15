  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Pamela Gardner
Filed Under:Flower And Garden Show, Local TV, Pamela Gardner

BOSTON (CBS) – Even through we are stuck in a March winter wonderland, spring begins in less than a week. And spring has already sprung at the annual flower and garden show.

Walking through the displays at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, the sights and sounds of warmer weather welcome you. The most hardy New Englanders need some relief. And not a day too soon.

flower2 Spring Has Already Arrived At Boston Flower And Garden Show

The Boston flower and garden show. (WBZ-TV)

“Oh my god it’s most important. Especially with all this terrible snow,” says Jennifer Arney from Canaan, NH.

“We’re having a lot of fun finding ideas and finding things that are unique,” added Sheara Bailey.

flower Spring Has Already Arrived At Boston Flower And Garden Show

Visitors at the Boston flower and garden show in Boston’s Seaport District. (WBZ-TV)

This year’s theme is fitting “savor spring” with an interesting twist on edible gardening.

“Oh I don’t have to tell you it’s been so horrible outside. And you know we had a really fun time with all the exhibitors setting this all up. Even though there was snow, people were in great spirits. And I think the publics experiencing that too,” says Carolyn Weston, Director Boston Flower & Garden Show.

The show runs through March 18 and the weather will cooperate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s