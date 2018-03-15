BOSTON (CBS) – Even through we are stuck in a March winter wonderland, spring begins in less than a week. And spring has already sprung at the annual flower and garden show.

Walking through the displays at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, the sights and sounds of warmer weather welcome you. The most hardy New Englanders need some relief. And not a day too soon.

“Oh my god it’s most important. Especially with all this terrible snow,” says Jennifer Arney from Canaan, NH.

“We’re having a lot of fun finding ideas and finding things that are unique,” added Sheara Bailey.

This year’s theme is fitting “savor spring” with an interesting twist on edible gardening.

“Oh I don’t have to tell you it’s been so horrible outside. And you know we had a really fun time with all the exhibitors setting this all up. Even though there was snow, people were in great spirits. And I think the publics experiencing that too,” says Carolyn Weston, Director Boston Flower & Garden Show.

The show runs through March 18 and the weather will cooperate.