Bernie’s Dining Depot

Chicopee

Kicking off the Great 8 is Bernie’s Dining Depot. This Chicopee mainstay is known for two things. One – that it’s located in a train car. Two – they serve locomotive sized portions of juicy prime rib. There are three sizes to choose from: the pound and a half Caboose; the two and a half pound Regular; and the three and a half pound Conductor Cut.

Boston Chops

South End

Boston Chops in the South End is nothing short of fabulous with its high ceilings, dim lighting and a bustling bar. Classics like the Steak Frites are given a modern twist as perfectly prepared beef is served alongside a never-ending bowl of fries.

Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie

Portland, ME

Another Great 8 winner is Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie. Located in Portland, Maine, Timber brings the style and sophistication of big city steakhouses and combines it with a woodsy lumber theme. Their menu is a meat lover’s dream with starters like Beer Battered Fried Bacon, and entrees like the Petit Surf and Turf or an over-the-top, 40 ounce Bone-In Ribeye.

Mooo

Boston

With a name like Mooo you have to deliver when it comes to meat, and they definitely do. Located inside the beautiful XV Beacon Hotel in Boston, Mooo is a softer, sexier, more stylish steakhouse than anything else in the city. They offer everything a steakhouse should, from mouthwatering ribeye meatballs to start, to a delicious flight of sides, to a choice selection of steaks with options like a Bone-In Delmonico or indulgent Beef Wellington.

Pete’s Bluebird

Bellingham

Pete’s Bluebird in Bellingham may look a little rough around the edges, but when it comes to steaks, they definitely get it right. They buy nothing but high quality meat that is cut in house, and from there it is all about the broiler.

Kindles Pizzeria

Marlboro

Kindles Pizzeria in Marlboro has 30 wood fired pies on the menu, like the Smoky Pinocchio topped with roasted corn, Applewood smoked bacon and chicken; or the The Perfect Sunset loaded up with pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos and banana peppers. But for meat lovers, there is only one pizza you need to know – the protein packed Meat Feast featuring bacon, pepperoni, meatball and sausage.

Burton’s Grill

Multiple Locations

With many locations along the east coast, Burton’s Grill serves sensational steaks and over the top eats that will make any meat eater’s mouths water. Each outpost specializes in serving the fresh quality foods you love, in a dining room that’s always welcoming. Meat lovers will want to start with the hand wrapped Philly Spring Rolls, stuffed with diced sirloin, onions, and melted cheese. From there, you can move on to the craveable BMaxx burger topped with American cheese on a griddled bun, or go for it and order one of their over the top Chops.

Teresa’s Prime

North Reading

Rounding out the Great 8 is Teresa’s Prime. Situated in North Reading, Teresa’s brings the experience of a city steak house to the suburbs with an elegant atmosphere, open kitchen, fun bar and fantastic eats. While steaks are what they specialize in, the Bacon appetizer is a must try for any meat lover, featuring triple cut bacon in a bourbon glaze.

