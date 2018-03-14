Henry and Robert are friendly brothers of African American descent. Their social worker describes the boys as having very similar personalities and interests. Henry, 10, and Robert, 11, are both very outgoing and make friends easily. They enjoy being active, whether they are playing outside or engaging in sports related activities. Some of their other interests include music, dancing and playing video games. They both do well in school.

Henry and Robert are ready for adoption and their social worker is open to placing the boys in any type of home with at least one male parent. They would benefit from being in a home where they can be the youngest or only children. Any interested family should be willing to maintain an Open Adoption with their birth mother. Henry and Robert also need to maintain their connection to their sibling who is placed separately.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.