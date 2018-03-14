BOSTON (CBS) — Life in the NFL is all about change. No member of the New England Patriots knows that reality more than 18-year veteran Tom Brady.

Over those 18 years, Brady has welcomed countless new teammates to the locker room, and he’s said farewell to even more players who have moved on to new organizations for various reasons. On Wednesday, at the official start of the new league year, Brady wished farewell to three key players who left via free agency.

Brady wrote the caption “Brothers for life” along with a series of emojis that included a clap, a trophy and a football. And he included three pictures — one of cornerback Malcolm Butler mugging for the camera during a practice, one of Nate Solder getting a full-on Brady hug after Solder scored a touchdown against the Colts in the 2014 conference championship, and one of Dion Lewis after scoring a remarkable touchdown against the Cowboys in 2015.

Brothers for life…👏🏼🏆 🏈 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 14, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

Butler commented “Forever” along with four syringe emojis (blood brothers?), and Lewis commented with three goat emojis.

The post from Brady comes a day after the quarterback had to bid adieu to one of his favorite receivers in Danny Amendola.

Thus far, change has been the key theme to the Patriots offseason. Brady’s certainly used to such change by now, but he’s still taking some time out to say farewell to some players who have been key contributors over the years and have played major roles in winning Super Bowls.