BOSTON (CBS) – Britain has expelled 23 Russian diplomats, the most since the Cold War, after a dramatic attack on their soil.

The move comes after Russians allegedly carried out a nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy who had defected to the UK. The attack landed Sergei Skripal, his daughter and dozens of others in the hospital.

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke passionately to lawmakers Wednesday about the decision. “They have treated the use of a military grade nerve agent in Europe with sarcasm, contempt and defiance,” May said. “So Mr. Speaker there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr. Skripal and his daughter.”

British Consul General to New England Harriet Cross said the sanctions were put in place after Russia failed to respond to whether they sanctioned the attempted assassination or lost the nerve agent. “It was aggression on British soil which is really serious,” Cross said.

Cross joined WBZ-TV’s Liam Martin and Paula Ebben to discuss the investigation.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley publicly condemned the attack on Wednesday and Cross said Theresa May spoke with President Donald Trump about the incident.

“Theresa May has spoken with President Trump within the last 24 hours and came away from that conversation fully reassured that the United States was fully alongside us in this matter,” Cross said. “We don’t have any concerns about what President Trump has or has not said.”

Cross said the international response to the sanctions has been positive. “It feels like Russia is the one that is quite isolated at the moment,” Cross said.