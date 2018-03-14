BOSTON (CBS) — Among the many surprises around the National Football League on Tuesday, the Packers’ decision to release receiver Jordy Nelson was among the biggest. Certainly, it seemed to have caught Aaron Rodgers by surprise.
But it was something that the veteran receiver apparently saw coming, and according to a report, he was already planning out his list of potential new football homes. Foxboro is reportedly on that list.
According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, Nelson was “targeting the Patriots as a potential suitor.”
Considering the Patriots love having a deep receiving corps, and considering they just lost Danny Amendola to free agency, the fit may work.
However, Nelson’s first visit won’t be to the Patriots. Michael Gehlken of Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Nelson will be visiting the Raiders on Wednesday. That’s a team that may need Nelson more than the Patriots.
Nelson will turn 33 years old in May. With Rodgers injured for most of last season, Nelson’s numbers dipped considerably. He caught 53 passes for 482 yards and six touchdowns. That came just one year after Nelson led the NFL with 16 touchdowns, on 97 receptions for 1,257 yards. In 2015, Nelson recorded a career-high 1,519 yards while also hauling in 13 touchdowns.