BOSTON (CBS) — Among the many surprises around the National Football League on Tuesday, the Packers’ decision to release receiver Jordy Nelson was among the biggest. Certainly, it seemed to have caught Aaron Rodgers by surprise.

But it was something that the veteran receiver apparently saw coming, and according to a report, he was already planning out his list of potential new football homes. Foxboro is reportedly on that list.

According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, Nelson was “targeting the Patriots as a potential suitor.”

I’m told Jordy Nelson knew he was being released and that he was already targeting the #Patriots as a potential suitor. Makes a ton of sense https://t.co/qMfQU9OXsd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2018

Jordy Nelson remains a good player and he keeps himself in peak condition. He is an excellent locker room guy – well respected across the NFL. The question for him now is how imp playing for a contender is/the balance between guaranteed $/years. But he does have plenty of suitors — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2018

According to an #NFL source, the #Packers did offer Jordy Nelson the opportunity to come back at a significantly lower salary than he was slated to make. Not sure what the number was, but was told it wasn't for a lot more than the 10-year veteran minimum. — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 14, 2018

Considering the Patriots love having a deep receiving corps, and considering they just lost Danny Amendola to free agency, the fit may work.

However, Nelson’s first visit won’t be to the Patriots. Michael Gehlken of Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Nelson will be visiting the Raiders on Wednesday. That’s a team that may need Nelson more than the Patriots.

Amid frenzy, Raiders been measured these past two days. Some action on Wednesday: former Packers WR Jordy Nelson is visiting team, source said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 14, 2018

Edgar Bennett connection — was Jordy Nelson’s WR coach and OC with the #Packers. Thinking here has to be Nelson really helping Amari Cooper. https://t.co/CMo0lfVRtO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2018

Nelson will turn 33 years old in May. With Rodgers injured for most of last season, Nelson’s numbers dipped considerably. He caught 53 passes for 482 yards and six touchdowns. That came just one year after Nelson led the NFL with 16 touchdowns, on 97 receptions for 1,257 yards. In 2015, Nelson recorded a career-high 1,519 yards while also hauling in 13 touchdowns.