  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Nor'easter, Power Outages

BOSTON (CBS) – More than 140,000 homes and businesses were still without power Wednesday, a day after a nor’easter brought down power lines for the third time in ten days.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 230,000 customers lost electricity at the height of Tuesday’s storm.

Check: Power Outage List

Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands were hit the hardest.

At the height of last week’s second nor’easter, more than 360,000 customers were without electricity. More than 450,000 lost power in the first nor’easter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s