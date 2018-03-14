BOSTON (CBS) – More than 140,000 homes and businesses were still without power Wednesday, a day after a nor’easter brought down power lines for the third time in ten days.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 230,000 customers lost electricity at the height of Tuesday’s storm.

Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands were hit the hardest.

At the height of last week’s second nor’easter, more than 360,000 customers were without electricity. More than 450,000 lost power in the first nor’easter.