BOSTON (CBS) — While most of their free agents have left town, the Patriots did re-sign one of their own on Wednesday.

Shortly after the new league year began at 4pm, New England signed running back Rex Burkhead to a multi-year deal. The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride was the first to report the signing, with ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss later confirming the transaction.

The @Patriots have agreed to a multiyear contract with RB Rex Burkhead @RBrex2022 according to a league source. Burkhead collected more than 500 yards from scrimmage with 8 TDs in 2017. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 14, 2018

Burkhead had a career year in his first season with the Patriots, rushing for 264 yards and five touchdowns. He was a solid option for Tom Brady out of the backfield too, adding another 254 yards and three touchdowns off 30 receptions.

Burkhead found the end zone six times in a four-game stretch late in the season, rushing for all five of his touchdowns from November 26 to December 17 before a knee injury sidelined him for the final two weeks of the regular season. He missed New England’s divisional round win over the Tennessee Titans and was used sparingly in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars before rushing for 18 yards on three carries and taking a Brady screen pass for 46 yards in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rex Burkhead, touchdowns, 2013-16 (42 games), CIN: 4 Rex Burkhead, touchdowns, 2017 (10 games), NE: 8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 14, 2018

Bringing back Burkhead will help the Patriots alleviate the loss of Dion Lewis, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.