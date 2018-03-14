  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, nate ebnber, New England Patriots, NFL

BOSTON (CBS) — While a trio of players reportedly left New England on Tuesday, the Patriots did manage to re-sign a key cog on special teams.

The Patriots and Nate Ebner have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move certainly won’t ease Tuesday’s loss of Danny Amendola (reportedly taking his talents to Miami), Dion Lewis and Malcolm Butler (both reportedly heading to Tennessee), and the fact that this is the only move the Patriots have made so far will likely cause some frustration for Patriots fans.

But the 29-year-old Ebner is one of the best special teams players in football, and a core player on that unit for the Patriots. The former college and Olympic rugby player has spent all six of his NFL seasons in New England, but played in just nine games last year after suffering a knee injury.

 

