BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots could use an upgrade in their pass rush, and they may hope Adrian Clayborn can fill the need.

According to a report from ESPN, the Patriots are showing interest in the free agent defensive end. Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal confirmed the report.

DE Adrian Clayborn generating interest as one of the best pass rushers available. Patriots, Colts, Bucs, Browns — and Falcons — appear to be all in the mix, according to source. Clayborn led the Falcons with 9.5 sacks last season. https://t.co/Q6TfIu3Rwz — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) March 14, 2018

Source confirms that the Patriots are showing some interest in defensive end Adrian Clayborn — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 14, 2018

Clayborn, who will turn 30 this summer, has played seven seasons in the NFL — four with Tampa Bay, and three with Atlanta. He recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks last season, leading all Falcons in that category, while playing in all 16 games. It’s worth noting that six of those sacks came in one game against Dallas in November. He recorded a single sack in three other games, and a half-sack in one game.

In his career, he has 30 sacks in 81 games played. He missed significant time in 2012 and 2014 due to injuries.