BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a big hole to fill on their offensive line.

Left tackle Nate Solder will reportedly sign a monster deal with the New York Giants, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

The #Giants are expected to sign former #Patriots LT Nate Solder, source said. They get their franchise left tackle. Huge get. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

The #Giants went all in on LT Nate Solder, especially after watching Andrew Norwell head to the #Jaguars. They priced out the #Patriots and the #Texans… making Solder the highest paid LT. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Giants expected to land former Patriots’ LT Nate Solder, as @RapSheet said. Creates a left tackle hole in New England and leaves one in Houston. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

The reported deal will make Solder a very wealthy man.

Giants are expected to give former Patriots’ LT Nate Solder a four-year, $60 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

Solder has been protecting Tom Brady’s blind side since the Patriots drafted him 17th overall in 2011, appearing in 98 games (making 95 starts) in his seven NFL seasons.

Now New England will have to find another left tackle to protect Brady, and will likely turn their attention to their other free agent linemen, LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming.

NFL Free Agents can officially sign with teams at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.