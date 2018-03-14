Watch Live:National School Walkout - Students Protest Gun Violence
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a big hole to fill on their offensive line.

Left tackle Nate Solder will reportedly sign a monster deal with the New York Giants, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

The reported deal will make Solder a very wealthy man.

Solder has been protecting Tom Brady’s blind side since the Patriots drafted him 17th overall in 2011, appearing in 98 games (making 95 starts) in his seven NFL seasons.

Now New England will have to find another left tackle to protect Brady, and will likely turn their attention to their other free agent linemen, LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming.

NFL Free Agents can officially sign with teams at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

