BROCKTON (CBS) – The man charged with murdering Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin’s sister in 1986 appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom for the first time on Wednesday.

Tracy Gilpin went missing on October 1, 1986 and was found dead 21 days later. She was 15 years old at the time of her death.

Michael Hand, 61, was arrested Saturday in North Carolina in connection to Tracy’s death. An unspecified tip led officers to Hand.

According to the prosecution, Hand admitted to police that he saw Gilpin the night she disappeared. He is accused of going to the woods with Gilpin and dropping a rock on her head.

A DNA test will be performed on the rock to determine if it links Hand to the crime.

Prosecutors say Hand blamed Henry Meinholz for Gilpin’s death. Meinholz, who died in 2000, was convicted in the murder of 13-year-old Melissa Benoit,

Hand was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 13.

When Col. Gilpin was appointed to her role earlier this year, she said her sister’s unsolved murder was the reason she wanted to go into law enforcement.

Hand’s arraignment was slated to take place in Plymouth District Court. It was moved to Brockton due to a power outage.

Gilpin and other family members were in the courtroom for Hand’s arraignment.