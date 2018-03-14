BOSTON (CBS) — Scientists at Imperial College London have developed a new class of experimental drugs to treat menopausal hot flashes.

In a clinical trial involving 37 women, the compound called MLE4901 reduced the number of hot flashes by almost three-quarters and significantly reduced the severity.

The drug blocks a chemical in the brain called neurokinin B and in the study the drug also improved sleep and concentration during the 4-week study period.

MLE4901 can affect liver function but two similar drugs which don’t have this side effect are being studied in larger patient trials including one in the U.S. that was launched last year.

There aren’t a lot of effective treatments for hot flashes, other than hormone replacement therapy, which can increase the risk of breast cancer and blood clots, so new drugs are sorely needed. menopause