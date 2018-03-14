Watch Live:National School Walkout - Students Protest Gun Violence
BOSTON (CBS) – A power surge in the Boston briefly impacted the MBTA and other parts of the city on Wednesday morning.

The MBTA said the surge affected countdown clocks, station lighting, elevators and escalators.

Following the surge, the Seaport was reportedly left in the dark as well.

There was uncertainty if a federal court hearings would start on time due to outages in the Seaport District.

Trains reportedly continued to run following the surge.

In total, more than 140,000 Massachusetts residents are without power after Wednesday’s storm, which brought blizzard conditions to the region.

