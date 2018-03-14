Watch Live:National School Walkout - Students Protest Gun Violence
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police say they’re seeing too many vehicles on the road still covered in snow from Tuesday’s blizzard.

The agency tweeted a particularly egregious example from Salem Wednesday morning, showing a vehicle that had its back window, lights and license plate obstructed, along with a pile of snow still on the roof.

“Please take the time for yourself and those around you to #ClearTheSnowBeforeYouGo,” police tweeted.

A video published by State Police one day before the blizzard shows drivers exactly how to clear their cars of snow.

Drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200.

