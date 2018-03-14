BOSTON (CBS) – We’ll call them “snow babies,” who despite Tuesday’s raging storm, just couldn’t wait to be born. That’s what happened for a Salem, NH family who just welcomed a beautiful baby boy. The birth definitely did not happen at the hospital. And little Logan is not the only one who came into the world that way.

“I said, no you need to call 911, this baby’s coming now,” says Lisana Alexander of Salem, NH. She and her husband Chris were expecting their second child, but everything moved far too quickly.

Their new baby couldn’t wait for the ambulance during Tuesday’s nor’easter. “Get her on the floor, get some towels, prop her up,” says Chris. “You’re delivering this baby,” adds Lisana. “Ok. Check. Now we’re in game mode,” says Chris.

Lisana and Chris truly had a home birth. “She did amazing. And I was just there to help,” Chris says. After Logan John Alexander was born, the ambulance arrived and the family made it to Parkland Medical Center in Derry. “It’s such an amazing thing to go through. Not something I would have planned, but I’m grateful,” Lisana says.

But Logan wasn’t the only one who couldn’t wait during the storm. “We did have a home delivery of a new baby in Roslindale,” says Boston Mayor Marty Walsh at an emergency conference during the storm.

He was making a unique baby announcement. “We did have a storm baby,” Walsh said.

The storm was ramping up and Boston EMTs Latoya Lewis-Guy and Tatyna Powell got the call, a baby couldn’t wait in Roslindale. “The baby was more than halfway out when we got on the scene and we had to help her deliver the baby,” says Lewis-Guy.

That was Latoya’s second delivery and the first for her partner Tatyna. And despite the raging storm, the new baby’s cry was all they needed. “It was a breath of fresh air,” Tatyna says. “He actually came out screaming so we knew his lungs were working,” Latoya says.

The EMTs brought Mom and baby to the Boston Medical Center and say they’re doing well.

