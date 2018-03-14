Art comes in many forms, and Boston is home to many wonderful artists whose performances and works entertain, educate and move people in many ways. Boston is a lively town for the arts, but in the spring it becomes even livelier, with arts festivals and exhibits that cover the full range from actors to sculptors, craftsman to playwrights, and a capella groups to symphony orchestras. Here are just five of the best arts events to be found in Boston this spring.

Boston College 20th Annual Arts Festival

Boston College

140 Commonwealth Ave.

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(617) 552-8000

www.bc.edu

Date: April 26 through April 28, 2018 from 12 p.m to 12 a.m. daily

For three days every April, Boston College opens its grounds and halls to performances and exhibitions by over 1,000 artists of every variety. Painters, sculptors and others in the physical arts will have their works on display, but this arts festival is open to performers of all types, from dance and a capella groups to bands and chamber music societies. There are storytellers, poets, actors and filmmakers here, as well as folk musicians, authors reading from their works and even a performance or two from a symphony orchestra.

Boston Theater Marathon

Stanford Calderwood Pavillion

Boston Center for the Arts

527 Tremont St.

Boston, MA 02216

(617) 353-5443

www.bu.edu/bpt

Date: May 6, 2018 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fifty 10-minute plays in 10 hours is is the Boston Playwrights Theater’s version of the Boston Marathon. An all-day pass allows theater-goers to come and go as they please – or stay for the duration, as 50 playwrights and 50 different theater groups from all over the area come to Boston to put on a benefit performance to support the Theater Community Benevolent Fund. The plays come in all flavors and varieties, from works that are meant to amuse, educate or move the audience – or just entertain them for ten minutes.

Klimt and Schiele: Drawn

Museum of Fine Arts

Avenue of the Arts

465 Huntington Ave.

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 267-9300

www.mfa.org

Date: Feb. 25 through May 28, 2018 daily at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the art world 1918 is not only the year that the Great War came to a close, but also the year that a great era in art came to an end. That is the year that two giants of the art world, Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele, died. To commemorate the centennial of the passing of these two Viennese masters, the Museum of Fine Arts will display a collection of their drawings. Schiele’s portraits were sold as finished works and were rarely seen outside of private collections. Even fewer people have seen Klimt’s drawings, as these were the preliminary sketches for his paintings. Klimt was an acknowledged and established master and Schiele the up-and-coming young talent, yet shared an appreciation and admiration for each other’s work. The collection is on loan from the Albertina Museum in Vienna, Austria. The museum is open seven days a week.

Art in the Age of the Internet

Institute of Contemporary Art

25 Harbor Shore Drive

Boston, MA 02210

(617) 478-3100

www.icaboston.org

Date: Feb. 7 through May 20, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p..m.

The internet has had a significant impact on the art world, and the Institute of Contemporary Art will explore that impact this spring with the exhibit entitled “Art in the Age of the Internet.” This collection presents examples of paintings, photographs, sculptures and performance art that reflect the influence of the web on traditional forms of art, as well as examples of web-based art made exclusively for the internet. The exhibition also tracks the way the internet has changed how art is displayed, sold and distributed.

All Things Considered IX

Society of Arts and Crafts

100 Pier 4

Suite 200

Boston, MA 02210

(617) 266-1810

www.societyofcrafts.org

Date: March 29 through June 9, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Since its founding in 1897, the non-profit Society of Arts and Crafts has promoted, encouraged and displayed the works of prominent artists and craftsmen from in and around the Boston area. Every few months they feature a particular group or style of arts and crafts, from painters and sculptors to jewelers and, starting March 29, basketmakers. These are unique and high-end works of art, made by artists working in a variety of media, from recycled and reclaimed materials to natural materials such as black bamboo. The 40 works that will be on display are considered to be the finest and most creative works of their type, and are featured in an exhibition catalog.

Related: Best Hidden Art Galleries Around Boston

Content provided by Speakeasy