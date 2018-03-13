BOSTON (CBS) – Getting out of New England on Tuesday won’t be easy.

There were 840 cancellations at Boston’s Logan Airport thanks to a nor’easter that’s expected to slam the city with 14 to 18 inches of snow.

Logan Airport was packed Monday with travelers trying to fly out ahead of the storm.

American Airlines has suspended all flights out of Boston Tuesday, as well as arrivals and departures in Bangor, Maine; Burlington, Vermont; Manchester, New Hampshire and New Haven, Connecticut.

Most major airlines waived fees so flyers could change their travel plans.

On Tuesday, crews were at work trying to keep runways and taxiways clear. Massport Aviation Director Ed Freni told WBZ-TV that while a full schedule is unlikely to be in place by Wednesday morning, operations should start to resume once it stops snowing.

“Right now we’re out there plowing in anticipation that tonight after the storm winds down that the airlines will bring their airplanes in to make up a schedule for tomorrow,” he said.

And for those trying to leave by train on Tuesday, Amtrak says service from Boston to New York will be suspended until at least 11 a.m. Service will be restored as conditions improve.