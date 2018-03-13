BOSTON (CBS) — The market for Nate Solder is really ramping up with NFL Free Agency just a day away.

The Patriots knew they would have competition in their hopes to re-sign the left tackle, one of their big priorities this offseason. According to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, the Cleveland Browns have joined the mix and are making a “big run” at Solder.

Source says Browns are making a big run at Nate Solder to replace Joe Thomas at left tackle. Patriots are going to have some stiff competition. Browns have a ton of money to play with — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 13, 2018

Cleveland could be in need of a franchise left tackle if veteran Joe Thomas retires. He has yet to inform the Browns of his plans this offseason.

The Browns are just the latest team to be connected to Solder. Along with the Patriots, the Texans and Broncos were reported to be the “head of the class” to sign the free agent left tackle on Monday. With more teams joining the fray, that will likely drive up Solder’s price even more.

The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reported on Tuesday that Solder would like to stay in New England, but is willing to sign with a different team if the Patriots don’t make a competitive offer. The seven-year veteran is willing to take a little less to keep protecting Tom Brady’s blindside, but we’ll see if a team makes an outrageous offer that the Patriots aren’t willing to match. There’s a good chance Solder becomes the highest-paid tackle this offseason.

Should the Patriots lose Solder in free agency, they’ll likely turn their attentions to free agents LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming to fill the void.

Players can officially sign with teams at 4pm on Wednesday.