CHARLTON (CBS) – All lanes of the Mass Pike eastbound were closed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the snow at the Oxford-Charlton town line.

#MAtraffic Crash, Tandem TT unit jackknifed, I-90 EB at the 87 mm in #Charlton. ALL lanes closed. #MAsnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6x7DbvUE3L — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 13, 2018

Massachusetts State Police reported the crash just after 8 a.m. No one was injured.

Photos show the tandem tractor-trailer unit stretched across the snowy highway. Police said a wrecker was on the way to clear the scene.

#MAtraffic update; All lanes still closed, I-90 EB at 87 mm at #Oxford #Charlton town line. No injuries. Wrecker is on the way. #MAsnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/qqmOfQ34ic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 13, 2018

Up to two feet of snow is expected to fall in parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday.

MassDOT reduced the speed limit on the Pike to 40 mph from Boston to the New York border Tuesday morning. The department said there were also restrictions on tandems and specially permitted vehicles.