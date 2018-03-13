BOSTON (CBS) — In search of another opinion on his injured right thumb, Celtics guard Marcus Smart is setting up a trip to New York.

That is, if he can ever get out of a snowy Boston.

Smart will head to the Big Apple to have another examination done on his right thumb, according to NBA.com’s David Aldridge. The C’s top bench option injured his thumb while diving for a loose ball in Sunday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers.

@smart_MS3 in the process of setting up visit with hand specialist in New York to check severity of injury, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 13, 2018

Smart and the Celtics weren’t sure if the injury would require surgery as of Monday, and are hoping for some good news from the second opinion — whenever Smart may get that. Surgery would probably mean a lengthy absence for Smart, who is a key part to Boston’s success as their first guard off the bench. Smart is one of Boston’s best defenders, and always seems to make a key play whenever the Celtics need it most.

But now he’s one of the many players on the mend, joining Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion), Al Horford (illness), and Shane Larking (knee) on Boston’s injured list. News of Smart’s injury trickled out Monday, shortly after it was announced big man Daniel Theis would miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus.

If Smart is sidelined for an extended period of time (potentially into the playoffs), it would be a big hit to the Celtics.