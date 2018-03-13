BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Free Agency period is usually full of drama, and a new development on the Malcolm Butler front would make for quite the story.

Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is looking for another corner now that he’s in charge of the Detroit Lions. And according to Mike Giardi of NBC Sports Boston, he’s “quite interested” in bringing in Butler, who is a free agent after a tumultuous year in New England.

Guess who's interested in Malcolm Butler? Matt Patricia's Detroit Lions. Quite interested from what I'm told. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 12, 2018

It was just over a month ago that Butler didn’t play a single snap for Patricia’s Patriots defense in Super Bowl LII, a curious move that no has really explained following New England’s 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Bill Belichick said that Butler not playing on defense was a “football decision,” one that still has many around the NFL scratching their heads.

If Butler signs with Detroit when NFL Free Agency kicks off on Wednesday, that would be a pretty amazing introductory press conference.