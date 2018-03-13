Ryan Mayer

The NCAA Tournament is one of the great spectacles in sports. For most of us, we only get to watch from the comforts of home on our TVs, laptops or tablets. But a lucky few get the opportunity to go and watch these games live and in person, perhaps when a local arena is hosting a round of the tournament. While watching the games on TV is dramatic and fun, there’s nothing quite like being there, surrounded by screaming fans as the underdog tries upset the top team, or when a trailing team pulls off a miraculous comeback.

We caught up with some CBS Sports Network analysts to see what they think is the best part of being at the tournament in person. Watch the video above to see what Brendan Haywood, Gary Parrish, Jon Rothstein and Wally Szczerbiak all think about the atmosphere of a game at the Big Dance.