BOSTON (CBS) — Dion Lewis is a popular man heading into free agency.

Eight teams have reportedly expressed interest in Lewis, according to Pro Football Talk. That list includes the Patriots, who are looking to retain the running back after the best season of his career in 2017.

The other teams interested in Lewis’ services are the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. With all of those potential suitors lining up, the crafty running back should be able to cash in rather nicely when NFL Free Agency begins at 4pm on Wednesday.

If any of those teams want to make Lewis a rich man, that will likely take the Patriots out of the mix.

Lewis racked up 896 yards and six touchdowns on 180 carries in 2017, adding another 214 receiving yards out of the backfield. He played in all 16 games for New England, and was one of their most dynamic players in their high-powered offense.

Since signing with the Patriots in 2015, Lewis has over 2,100 total yards and 13 touchdowns in 30 games.