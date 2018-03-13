BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are losing one of their biggest playoff performers.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola is reportedly set to sign with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network’s Dan Hellie.

Danny Amendola is staying in the AFC East… expected to sign with Miami Dolphins per source. — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) March 13, 2018

Free agents cannot officially sign with teams until NFL Free Agency begins on Wednesday at 4pm, but this news will certainly be hard to take for New England fans.

Amendola finished the 2017 season with 61 receptions for 659 yards and two touchdowns, and earned the nickname “Danny ‘Playoff’ Amendola” by adding another 26 catches for 348 yards and two scores during the postseason. He was one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets in the playoffs, coming down with numerous clutch third-down catches, not to mention both of the team’s fourth quarter touchdowns in New England’s comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

The receiver had taken paycuts in each of the last three seasons, and it looks like he decided to cash-in this offseason. With Amendola staying in the AFC East, Patriots fans will get to see him take on the Patriots twice in the regular season.

As for New England’s receivers heading into 2018, they have Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman (who should be back after missing the 2017 season), Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Malcolm Mitchell under contract.