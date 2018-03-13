BOURNE (CBS) – As Bourne police put it on Tuesday, “sometimes the world is just telling you to find another way.”

The police department shared dashcam video of a tree falling just up the road from where one of their cruisers was headed.

Sometimes the world is just telling you to find another way… Bournedale Rd, Bourne, MA pic.twitter.com/yoa61TOqJR — Bourne Police Dept. (@BournePD) March 13, 2018

The officer behind the wheel drives up to the fallen tree to show it stretching across Bournedale Road.

The Blizzard of March 13 brought down trees across Massachusetts, especially near the coast where the snow was wetter and heavier. There were more than 240,00 customers without power in the state Tuesday afternoon.

Bourne police said there were dozens of trees and wires down, including nine cases of blocked roads. Sixty percent of the town was without power as of 4 p.m.