NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — If anyone is missing a large, golden key to the city of Worcester, North Adams police have it.

It’s unclear how the key ended up more than two hours from the Massachusetts city it belongs to. North Adams police reported finding the key March 5 in a Facebook post seeking its owner.

The key was found in a case emblazoned with the name of Mayor Andrew Holmstrom, who served the city of Worcester from 1950 to 1953. Holmstrom died in 1970.

Past recipients of the key to the city include broadcast journalist David Brinkley, former world’s tallest man Henry Hite and Borden Dairy mascot Elsie the Cow.

The city’s current Mayor Joseph Petty says he has given about 125 keys in the past two years.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)