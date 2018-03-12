BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is off on a media tour this Monday, and he got started bright and early.

The Patriots quarterback joined Good Morning America on Monday, sitting down to chat with host and former New York Giants defensive lineman Michael Strahan. The two spent most of their time on Brady’s docuseries “Tom vs. Time,” with the final chapter of the series set to be released on Monday afternoon.

“It’s nice to show so many fans, who we’ve really built on the Facebook communities, it’s great to show fans a different part of my life,” said Brady. “I have thee young children and it was great to show the fans a different part of my life.”

Brady joked that his kids still don’t think he’s a very big deal, but he was happy that “Tom vs. Time” many different parts of his life.

“It was a great experience because I got to share a lot of things fans don’t get to always see. I chose a very public profession. With all the fans that have enjoyed the show, I think back and think of what a great decision,” said Brady. “It was hard work, a lot of work last offseason and this season, a little bit of time, but to me it turned into a great series.”

Strahan joked that he would like to attempt a comeback using Brady’s TB12 Method. Brady hopes that with training method and diet, other athletes will strive to play into their 40s.

“I’d say I was a late blooming. Late in high school and early college, my routine wasn’t really very good. How I was working out, what I was eating and how hydrated I was, I really want taking care of my body,” he said. “I changed routine, learning a bunch of things and it paid off. When I got to my early 30s I was making improvements and that was really motivating to me. I started working hard at the right things and it really started showing in my performance.”

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady opens up to @michaelstrahan on playing football at 40, his family, and his docu-series. pic.twitter.com/nOcrSQNiBA — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 12, 2018

Brady also spoke briefly about moving on from last month’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s a process you have to deal with. To win that game is very tough,” Brady told Strahan, whose Giants beat Brady and the 18-0 Patriots back in Super Bowl XLII. “You realize the sun comes up the next morning and life goes on, but those games will be with you the rest of your life. That’s part of being an athlete. That’s part of being in a very competitive sport. It’s tough to win that game.

“I’m proud of our efforts the last year. We overcame adversity like you always do to get to that game; we just came up short,” he added about Super Bowl LII.

"I think you realize that the sun comes up in the morning and life goes on, but those games live with you for the rest of your life." – Tom Brady on this year's #SuperBowl loss. pic.twitter.com/MZXVMy0XNB — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 12, 2018

Brady will also appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, which you can watch on WBZ-TV following the WBZ News at 11.