BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh is asking Boston residents to stay off the roads Tuesday ahead of a nor’easter that is expected to dump more than a foot of snow on the city.

“We’re gearing up for a major storm,” Walsh said during a news conference Monday afternoon. “We’re asking people to stay off the roads, we’re asking people to let the plows do their work.”

The WBZ weather team is forecasting 14 to 18 inches of snow or more in Boston; it could be the second-biggest March snowstorm in the city’s recorded history.

Boston is set to declare a snow emergency and parking ban at 7 p.m., and the city’s public schools will be closed Tuesday.

Walsh said public works crews have 26,000 tons of salt ready to go for the storm and there will be 700 pieces of snow-clearing equipment available.

Space savers will be allowed 48 hours after the snow emergency is lifted, except in the South End. The MBTA will run on a reduced schedule, Walsh said.

#MBTA running a modified schedule tomorrow 3/13:

Subway – Reduced service, similar to Sat. schedule

Mattapan Line – Bus shuttle

Bus – Weekday schedule. Expect detours & snow routes@MBTA_CR – "Extremely Reduced Schedule" visit https://t.co/U4WBPZRBct for details

Ferry – Suspended — MBTA (@MBTA) March 12, 2018

Boston residents are encouraged to call 311 for non-emergency snow related issues.