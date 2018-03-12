NANTUCKET (CBS) — A deer struggling with a chicken feeder around her neck has been freed from it with help from the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

The feeder was restricting the deer’s ability to see, hear, and eat.

Environmental police became aware the young deer was in trouble a few weeks ago. On Sunday night, they were finally able to track her down and stop her long enough to remove the feeder.

Nantucket’s natural resource officer and residents of the farm where she was found were also there to help.

Police said the deer was otherwise healthy and they monitored her until the effects of the feeder wore off.