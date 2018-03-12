WEATHER ALERTNor'Easter 3 To Bring More Than A Foot Of New Snow
NANTUCKET (CBS) — A deer struggling with a chicken feeder around her neck has been freed from it with help from the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

The feeder was restricting the deer’s ability to see, hear, and eat.

deerchickenfeeder Deer Freed After Spending Weeks With Chicken Feeder Stuck Around Neck

A deer on Nantucket had a chicken feeder stuck around her neck (Photo Courtesy: Mass. Environmental Police)

Environmental police became aware the young deer was in trouble a few weeks ago. On Sunday night, they were finally able to track her down and stop her long enough to remove the feeder.

Nantucket’s natural resource officer and residents of the farm where she was found were also there to help.

deerwithnofeeder Deer Freed After Spending Weeks With Chicken Feeder Stuck Around Neck

A deer recovers after a chicken feeder was removed from around her neck (Photo Courtesy: Massachusetts Environmental Police)

Police said the deer was otherwise healthy and they monitored her until the effects of the feeder wore off.

