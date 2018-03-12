BOSTON (CBS) — The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be $318 million for Tuesday’s drawing and the Powerball’s drawing on Wednesday has a jackpot of about $420 million.

While the Mass. State Lottery was encouraging residents to play on Monday, they wanted everyone to be safe ahead of Tuesday’s nor’easter.

“With another major winter storm in the forecast, personal and public safety are top priorities,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery in a written statement. “We encourage players who plan on participating in these drawings to purchase their tickets before the storm hits.”

Cash payout options would be an estimated $248.7 million and $187.6 million for the Powerball and Mega Millions respectively.

Both of this week’s drawings will be the 19th since the last jackpots were won.