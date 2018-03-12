BOSTON (CBS) — The injury news just keeps coming for the Boston Celtics.

Kyrie Irving is likely going to miss time while he rests his sore left knee. Daniel Theis is out for the rest of the season after tearing his meniscus. And now, Marcus Smart is out indefinitely with a torn tendon in his right thumb.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb, league sources tell Yahoo. He will have second opinions on his thumb and be out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2018

It remains unclear just how much time Smart will miss, but this is another blow to the Celtics. Smart is in integral part of Boston’s overall success and his absence is another big blow to the Celtics bench. He suffered the injury diving for a ball in Sunday night’s 99-97 loss to the Indiana Pacers, a game he started in place of the injured Jaylen Brown (also out indefinitely with a concussion).

In his 36 minutes on Sunday night, Smart scored a team-high 20 points to go with eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals. He’s averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game for the C’s this season.

The Celtics currently sit 3.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with 15 games remaining in the regular season.