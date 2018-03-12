ANDOVER (CBS) — A Sturbridge man has died after his car went off I-93, rolled over, and landed in the woods, State Police said.

Derek Frechette, 48, was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra on I-93 North in Andover, just north of I-495, around 12:30 a.m on Monday when the crash occurred.

The Andover Fire Department was able to free him from his car and transport him to Lawrence General Hospital where he died.

No other cars were involved.

State Police said they do not know what caused Frechette’s car to go off the road.

They have not released any more information at this time.