FAIRHAVEN (CBS) — The seafood is abundant, the steaks are enormous, and the pasta is piled high…but the prices are outrageously low at Mike’s Restaurant.

Located in Fairhaven Mass, Mike’s has been in business for more than forty years.

It has a simple concept to go along with its simple name: just serve lots of good food at a really great price.

“We are a staple in Fairhaven. We’re very well known around, especially for our chowder, and lobster rolls, and prime rib, and seafood in general. We are considered by some an Italian restaurant, but we are very much an eclectic mix of an Americana style, home-style family restaurant,” said Lyn Metivier, one of the owners.

She is a constant presence in the dining room, which is furnished with barnboard, a big bar, and high backed booths filled with families.

“The booths are a huge draw for us. People love to have the privacy of the high booths because when you get into your booth and you sit down to eat, you feel like you’re in your own place,” explained Metivier. “‘I am here with my family. I’m here with my husband, my wife, my children.’ They get into that booth and that’s a very cozy environment for them.”

And those families feast on appetizers like the king crab legs, entrees like seafood scampi over a mound of linguine, thin crust pizzas with creative toppings, lobster rolls with clam chowder, prime rib every day of the week and the best surf and turf combos on the South Coast.

“Three different options for meat on a surf and turf, and five different options for seafood. We have the traditional surf and turf, which is the prime rib and baked stuffed shrimp, but we also serve filet mignon, tenderloin tips, or even a sirloin steak.”

And since the value here is off the charts, it’s no wonder why customers have been coming in for generations.

Metivier said, “If you grew up in Fairhaven, you know Mike’s. You came here with your family. Many of my customers who are now in the 60’s and 70’s tell me, ‘I used to come in here with my children.’ Now their children that were little when they came here are now adults, and they’re bringing their children here. It definitely has that family vibe.”