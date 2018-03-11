  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A German shepherd dog up for adoption through the German Shepherd Center was featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Niko is a German shepherd dog who just turned six. He has been at the center for about six months.

niko Pet Parade: German Shepherd Center

Niko from the German Shepherd Center (WBZ-TV)

He is a very loving and caring dog once he bonds with someone but did not have a lot of socialization while with his previous owners.

Niko would probably not do well in a home with younger children due to his energy drive, but that will be determined on a case by case basis.

If you are interested in adopting Niko or another dog, the center will have you fill out an application and then there will be a home check to make sure your home is ready.

Niko has been taking training courses and, through the German Shepherd Center, he can continue to do so for free for the rest of his life.

For more information visit the German Shepherd Center’s website.

