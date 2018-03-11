QUINCY (CBS) – The physical damage from the first nor’easter can still be seen in Quincy. But the storm left psychological damage too.

Paul Kopp has a dumpster full of furniture and other items that are all waterlogged and destroyed by the floodwaters that ravaged this neighborhood just off Sea Street.

Kopp’s basement took the brunt of it.

“We lost our water heater, our furnace, washer and dryer. So we have to replace everything,” he said.

Now Kopp is among the residents in the region preparing for a Tuesday storm that could bring a foot of snow.

“It’s been traumatic. I was hoping it was going to go south of us and what’s frustrating is the wind,” he said. “Because the wind just reminds you those waves can come back around. I’ve lived here for 18 years. Never had a problem until this last storm and now you feel a little bit uneasy every time you hear about another one coming.”

Fortunately, the approaching storm will not feature the crazy high tides that forced dramatic rescues from Hough’s Neck and other sections of town.

But at this point any storm is too much for some residents.

“I can’t even think about another storm coming,” said resident Randi Woodrow.

“I’m worried, I’m annoyed. Time off from work. My house is 110 years old. I think we’re done. Ready for Spring. Ready for Spring.. ready for Summer”