NANTUCKET (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who wrote “N—– Leave” on the front door of a historic African-American building in Massachusetts.
Nantucket Police said the vandalism was reported Sunday morning at the African Meeting House building on York Street.
In addition to the racist graffiti, a “phallic symbol” was also painted on the building.
Police believe the graffiti was done sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers are canvasing the neighborhood trying to find anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight.
The African Meeting House dates back to 1827.
“This senseless act is not only a senseless crime but an attack on the rich history of this very community,” police said.