NANTUCKET (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who wrote “N—– Leave” on the front door of a historic African-American building in Massachusetts.

Nantucket Police said the vandalism was reported Sunday morning at the African Meeting House building on York Street.

In addition to the racist graffiti, a “phallic symbol” was also painted on the building.

nantucket N Leave Spray Painted On Historic African American Building

Racist graffiti on a historic African-American building on Nantucket. (Image Credit: Nantucket Police)

Police believe the graffiti was done sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers are canvasing the neighborhood trying to find anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight.

The African Meeting House dates back to 1827.

“This senseless act is not only a senseless crime but an attack on the rich history of this very community,” police said.

