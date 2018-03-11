WEATHER ALERTMore Snow, Wind To Come On Tuesday
BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics star Kyrie Irving left Sunday night’s game with what the team described as knee soreness.

Irving scored seven points in the first half against the Indiana Pacers.

But he didn’t return to the floor when the third quarter got underway.

The team officially announced that Irving would not return with soreness in his left knee, which he had issues with throughout the season.

In addition to Irving’s absence, the Celtics played Sunday’s game without Al Horford (illness) and Jaylen Brown (concussion).

