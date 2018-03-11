ORLEANS (CBS) — A seal stranded in the backyard of an Orleans home made his way back to the ocean with a little help from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

The harp seal was washed up from the high tides of last week’s storm.

IFAW was able to capture the seal, then keep him hydrated and on ice to prevent him from overheating while they checked him out and held him overnight.

They said it was not uncommon for seals to wander onto land.

When crews brought the seal to the open water drop site, he didn’t need much convincing to get swimming.

IFAW also praised the homeowners calling for help with their Marine Mammal Rescue Hotline instead of approaching the seal.