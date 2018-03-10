BOSTON (CBS) – It is a field of dreams for one very special team.

A group of young cancer patients at Dana-Farber is getting away to Florida, where they’ll attend spring training with the Red Sox.

This crew was in a hurry to get going on a long-awaited vacation.

“They told me as soon as I got diagnosed,” said Anna Finley.

Finley is one of more than 40 Jimmy Fund teen cancer patients heading to Fort Myers for the weekend.

The trip was something she could look forward to during treatment.

“It was honestly pretty rough a lot of the times,” she said.

Lisa Scherber at Dana-Farber organizes these outings, which serve as a way for patients to develop a support system.

“I think it’s when you are coming into a place where you don’t know anybody, you’re going through the scariest thing you’ve experienced in your whole life and you feel alone,” said Scherber.

Sunshine, smiles, laughter, water slides, & friendships 💙Jimmy Fund Teens are in paradise! These are the moments we love💙 pic.twitter.com/hjBYJe9JGt — lisa scherber (@lisa_scherber) March 10, 2018

“Getting to talk to people and having people around me who went through the same thing and could support me really helped a lot,” Finley added.

Everyone met at the hospital Friday to board the buses to Logan Airport.

“It’s not like we’re trying to take them away from cancer, but of course cancer has to follow us, so the medication comes along with us,” said Scherber.

They will watch a spring training game between the Red Sox and Orioles, take batting practice and meet the players.