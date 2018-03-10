  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Eversource, March Nor'Easter, National Grid

BOSTON (CBS) — The number of power outages from the latest nor’easter dropped to 26,000 Saturday.

The number has been slowly dropping from about 360,000 during the peak of the storm early Thursday morning.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), West Newbury, Bolton, Boxford and Haverhill are among the hardest hit communities.

Check: Power Outage List

Crews have been working to restore power across the state.

Eversource has a state-wide estimated restoration time of Saturday evening.

Their customers can find out more here.

