BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots have reportedly made a move to shore up their defensive line.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Saturday that New England will trade a pick to the Cleveland Browns for defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Final terms of the deal: the Patriots acquire Danny Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Browns for 2019 third-round pick. https://t.co/zGDkxvLKEV — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2018

Mike Reiss of ESPN added that Shelton, who was drafted No. 12 overall in 2015, is set to earn a base salary of $2.030 million this year.

Shelton will provide depth for the Patriots’ defensive tackle position that includes Malcom Brown and Lawrence Guy.