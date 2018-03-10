  • WBZ TV

MILFORD (CBS) – A Milford couple has been charged with abusing their 11-month-old son.

Jeremy Coleman and Helena McKinstry were arrested on Friday after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families and the Worcester District Attorney’s office.

jeremycolemanhelenamckinstry Couple Charged With Abusing 11 Month Old Son

Jeremy Coleman and Helena McKinstry. (Image Credit: Milford Police)

The boy and his twin sister were taken into DCF custody after being assessed for injuries at UMass Medical Center.

Coleman is being held on $20,000 cash bail and McKinstry on $10,000 cash bail.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Milford District Court.

