By Yadires Nova-Salcedo

March 10, 2018
With spring being just around the corner – here is a great story for you! Learn about a non-profit organization that’s donating spring dresses to young girls for their upcoming school dances and other special occasions. The Believe in Yourself Project was started at the beginning of last year and it provides brand new, never-worn designer dresses to low income girls around the country, including Boston. They also bring in mentors and speakers to motivate the girls to believe in themselves. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the project’s founder, Sam Sisakhti. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
BELIEVE IN YOURSELF PROJECT
Spring Dresses for
Girls Around the Country
www.believeinyourself.org
info@believeinyourself.org

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am.

