March 10, 2018

With spring being just around the corner – here is a great story for you! Learn about a non-profit organization that’s donating spring dresses to young girls for their upcoming school dances and other special occasions. The Believe in Yourself Project was started at the beginning of last year and it provides brand new, never-worn designer dresses to low income girls around the country, including Boston. They also bring in mentors and speakers to motivate the girls to believe in themselves. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the project’s founder, Sam Sisakhti. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

BELIEVE IN YOURSELF PROJECT

Spring Dresses for

Girls Around the Country

www.believeinyourself.org

info@believeinyourself.org

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook.com/Yadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.