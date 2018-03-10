BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Marathon legend and a former New England Patriots star joined forces on Saturday to raise awareness about heart health.

Kathrine Switzer joined runners Saturday morning for the Boston Athletic Association’s “Run With Heart” event.

Seventy charity runners joined Switzer for the 18-mile training run.

One of the teams was fielded by former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

Teddy’s team is dedicated to raising awareness about stroke, and included eight runners who have a personal connection to the condition, including two stroke survivors.