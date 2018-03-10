  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Marathon legend and a former New England Patriots star joined forces on Saturday to raise awareness about heart health.

Kathrine Switzer joined runners Saturday morning for the Boston Athletic Association’s “Run With Heart” event.

bruschi and switzer Kathrine Switzer, Tedy Bruschi Join Forces To Promote Heart Health

Kathrine Switzer and Tedy Bruschi joined runners in Boston on Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

Seventy charity runners joined Switzer for the 18-mile training run.

One of the teams was fielded by former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

bruschi and switzer crowd Kathrine Switzer, Tedy Bruschi Join Forces To Promote Heart Health

Runners gathered Saturday morning for the Boston Athletic Association’s “Run With Heart” event.(WBZ-TV)

Teddy’s team is dedicated to raising awareness about stroke, and included eight runners who have a personal connection to the condition, including two stroke survivors.

