BOSTON (CBS) — One cornerback is off the market, but another is expected to be available in the very near future.

The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t find a trade partner for Richard Sherman, and are expected to release the four-time Pro Bowler on Friday. Sherman, who will turn 30 at the end of the month, was set to count for more than $13 million against Seattle’s salary cap next season and is coming off a torn Achilles injury.

There will probably be several suitors interested in signing Sherman, and the Patriots will be among the favorites to land him as they look to replace Malcolm Butler. Sherman was reportedly open to joining the Patriots at the trade deadline last season.

It’s likely Sherman signs a short-term deal to show teams he’s still capable of being a big-play corner, setting him up for a bigger payday next offseason.

In seven NFL seasons, all with Seattle, Sherman has picked off 32 passes and forced five fumbles. He led the NFL with eight interceptions in 2013 and was a big part of the Seahawks winning their franchise’s only Super Bowl title. He played in every game over his first six seasons, but was limited to just nine games in 2017.