BOSTON (CBS) – The number of power outages from the latest nor’easter dropped to 166,000 early Friday.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), West Newbury, North Andover and Boxford are the hardest hit.

Several other communities had more than 50-percent of residents with no electricity because of the nor’easter.

At the peak of the storm early Thursday morning, more than 360,000 customers were without power.