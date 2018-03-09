ANDOVER (CBS) – National Grid is using helicopters to assess damage in Andover and across the Merrimack Valley after the recent nor’easter.

The latest storm knocked out power to much of the North Shore and communities north of Boston, and it could take days to restore electricity in several communities.

Downed trees, downed utility poles and downed lines were still scattered across Andover on Friday morning. Some lined the streets, while others covered them.

Andover Police said National Grid is currently working on restoring power with large wires, while crews are working their way down to smaller wires.

More than 100,000 residents and businesses remained without power across Andover and the Merrimack Valley on Friday.

Across Andover, generators were humming with crews still grappling with downed trees and power lines, all playing a role in the massive power outages resulting from the storm.

The Merrimack Valley was home to nearly a third of all the power outages, forcing some to leave their homes in search of warmth.

Andover’s senior center opened its doors overnight, served as a shelter and warming station during the storm.

About 100 people stopped by the center on Thursday, with about a dozen people staying the night at the center.

“The house (temperature) was down to the 40s and 50s so it was really cold,” said Sharon Thompson, senior center coordinator, at the center.

“One lady actually came up to me and just started crying because she said she was so pleased that the center was here,” said Thompson.

At the center on Friday, one man said the center “was just a nice, safe, warm place to be overnight.”

Meanwhile, the towns of Chelmsford and Haverhill, which are among communities experiencing widespread power outages, say they anticipate full restoration of power to be completed by Sunday.