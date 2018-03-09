  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Local TV, Methuen

METHUEN (CBS) – A couple suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning inside their Methuen home due to improper use of a generator.

A woman called 911 around 7 a.m. on Friday.

The Pelham Street resident told police she went to sleep, then woke up feeling sick. When she checked on her husband, he was unconscious on the couch.

methuen Couple Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Generator

A couple suffered carbon monoxide poisoning inside this Methuen home. (WBZ-TV)

Methuen Police said the man was using a generator in the basement but wasn’t properly venting the fumes.

The man was taken by MedFlight to a Boston hospital and is in critical condition. The woman is hospitalized in serious condition.

A dog in the home was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, while a cat was found dead.

